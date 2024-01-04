Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan's son-in-law gets trolled for his 'straight out of gym' attire

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. The couple solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai.

Ever since the visuals of the couple from their marriage have appeared on social media, the wedding has become the talk of the town. Interestingly, the reason this time is different and not solely because of the grandeur of a typical Bollywood wedding.

A video of the bride and groom has appeared on social media, wherein they are seen registering their marriage in the presence of family members. However, what caught the attention of everyone is the attire of the groom. While the bride is dressed in a traditional outfit, the groom can be seen wearing vest and shorts.

Moreover, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, jogged to his wedding venue in Bandra for about 8 kilometres. Videos and photos of him jogging to the venue in the same black vest and shorts emerged on social media.

Netizens instantly took to social media to share their take on the groom's attire and his way of arriving at his own wedding. An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a reference from Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots movie and wrote, "Aamir, curious about the cost of his son-in-law's sherwani, playfully used green chutney on it and ironed it with a steam iron in a sarcastic gesture."

"Guess why #NupurShikhare the Groom attended his marriage in a jogging vest and shorts. He failed to beat Mumbai traffic, and not to reach the wedding venue late, he ended up jogging to the venue to sign the Nikahnama with #IraKhan," another added.

An Instagram user asked, "Did he literally just ‘drop by’ after gym????"

"This is the apt place for Manyavar to tell him “Taiyaar ho kar aayie”," another added.

"Bro was just passing by thought of getting married," a user wrote.

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani also attended the wedding ceremony of the couple. Reportedly, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8.

