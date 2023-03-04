IRCTC announces 15-day ‘North East Discovery’ package from March 21; see itinerary and price

IRCTC announces that the North East Frontier States of India will be covered by a tourist train run by the IRCTC as part of its North East Discovery package. This region has long been undiscovered and inaccessible.

According to IRCTC, the states of the North East are a mixture of picturesque natural beauty, pleasant climate, rich biodiversity, uncommon species, historical landmarks, ethnic heritage, and, most significantly, hospitable people. In 15 days, this train trip will present all of this and much more. This is a component of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train programme, which supports the Indian government project "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic special interest circuits.

Transverse through the Magical North East with IRCTC tour packages and see the most stunning side of mother nature.



Book your package now! https://t.co/5IVjINUWKr@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi #AzadiKiRail — IRCTC Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (@IR_BharatGaurav) February 28, 2023

The post-budget webinar on "Developing Tourism in Mission Mode," which Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed, discussed the enormous potential for tourism in India, including coastal, beach, mangrove, Himalayan, adventure, wildlife, environmental, heritage, and spiritual tourism. The prime minister said, “Some people think that tourism is a fancy word for high-income groups, but in India, it has a long socio-cultural context.”

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya are among the states included in the IRCTC's North East package, which lasts for 14 nights and 15 days.

The journey will begin in Delhi (DSJ), then go through Guwahati, Naharlagun, Sibsagar Town, Furkating, Kumarghat, Agartala, Dimapur, and then back to Delhi.

Tour Details:

According to the IRCTC, the Bharat Gaurav Train programme by the Railways offers a 33% discount for the promotion of rail travel. The concession is included in the pricing listed below.

There will be 3 types of packages: 1AC (Coupe), 1AC (Cabin) and 2AC

The cost of 1AC (Coupe) for double occupancy is Rs 1,49,290. Depending on the number of occupants, 1AC (Cabin) costs between Rs 1,50,100 and Rs 1,29,400.

The price for 2AC will be between Rs 1,25,090 and Rs 1,04,390. A child’s ticket for 1AC (Cabin) with a bed will cost Rs 1,24,350, and without a bed will cost Rs 1,21,760. A child’s ticket with a bed for 2AC will cost Rs 99,350, and without a bed for 2AC will cost Rs 96,750.

Boarding and deboarding stations are Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Etawah, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Destinations covered will include Itanagar, Agartala, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Unakoti, Udaipur, Dimapur, Shillong, Kohima and Cherrapunji.

Number of days – 14 Nights and 15 Days.

The date of departure is March 21, 2023.

People can book their tour tickets from the official website of IRCTC Tourism at irctctourism.com.