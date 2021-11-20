IRCTC announces special trains around Christmas, New Year; check timings, list, other details

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it will run several special trains in coordination with Central Railway in order to clear extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year 2022. The bookings for the trains will open from November 20, 2021, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Counters and IRCTC website, Central Railways said in a statement.

The weekly special trains will operate between Panvel, Maharashtra and Madgoan, Goa. The details of the trains are as follows:

Train number 01596 will depart from Madgoan at 4:00 pm on every Sunday from November 21, 2021 to January 2, 2022. The special train will arrive at Panvel at 3:15 am on the same day.

Train number 01595 will depart from Panvel at 6:05 am on every Monday from November 22, 2021 to January 3, 2022. The special train will arrive at Madgoan at 6:45 pm on the same day.

Central Railways further stated that the special trains will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The trains will consist of o­ne first AC cum AC-2 Tier coach, ywo AC-2 Tier coaches, six AC-3 Tier coaches, six Sleeper Class coaches, four second class seating coaches and o­ne pantry car.

"For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App," noted Central Railways in the official statement.

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the special trains. Passengers will have to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination, noted Central Railways.

