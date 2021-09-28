IRCTC launches 4-day tour of Odisha; check out itinerary, dates, price here

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has launched a Divine Puri Tour flight package to Odisha for three nights and four days covering the significant temples and tourist destinations of historical importance. This tour package will let you explore four famous destinations in Odisha -- Puri, Konark, Bhubaneswar and Chilka.



Through this package, tourists will get to see the world-famous Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chilika, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon and home to a phenomenal variety of birds, and the Irrawaddy dolphin, and also visit the world-famous Sun Temple in Konark.



Package Cost per Person:

Single Occupancy- Rs 34795/-

Double Occupancy- Rs 25580/-

Triple Occupancy- Rs23995/-

Child with bed (5-11 years) - Rs 20010/-

Child without bed (5-11 years) - Rs 17550/-

Child without bed (2-4 years) - Rs 14205/-

Here's all the details you need to know:



Itinerary: Delhi - Bhubaneswar - Puri - Chilka - Konark - Puri - Bhubaneswar -Delhi

Tour Dates: 18 November and 23 December



Day 1: Tourists will depart from Delhi by Indigo Flight 6E 6069 at 09:55 hrs. Arrival at Bhubaneswar will be at 12:00 hrs and passengers will get transferred to Puri and check in at the hotel. There will be an evening visit to Jagganath Temple followed by dinner and an overnight stay at the hotel in Puri

Meals provided- Dinner



Day 2: After breakfast, guests will proceed to Satapada (Chilka). A boat ride in Chilka Lake will be organised at personal expense. It will be followed by a visit to Islands and Irrawaddy Dolphin site, and then back to Puri. En route sightseeing of the Alarnath Temple and then drop back to the hotel by evening. Dinner and overnight stay at Puri.

Meals provided- Breakfast and Dinner



Day 3: After breakfast guests will proceed to Konark, visit Konark Temple, Chandrabhaga Beach, Golden Sea Beach and Beach Market. Return back to Puri with dinner and overnight stay at Puri.

Meals provided- Breakfast and Dinner



Day 4: After breakfast, guests will check out from the hotel and proceed to Bhubaneswar. Sightseeing of Lingaraj Temple, Udaygiri & Khandagiri and Mukteshwar Temple will be organised in time to transfer to Bhubaneswar Airport to board Indigo flight no 6E 6176 at 18:40 hrs. Arrival at Delhi Airport at 21:10hrs

Meals provided- Breakfast



