IRCTC unveils 4-day temple package for Tirupati from Mumbai – Check fare, route and other details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled a rail tour package – Tirupati Balaji Darshan EX Mumbai with a confirmed train ticket and darshan pass. This rail tour package will be available every day from Mumbai to Renigunta till May 31, 2023. The train will depart everyday from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Solapur stations at 18.45.



The 3 nights and 4 days tour will end on May 31 at 20.50 pm.



"Join us for an experience of spiritual enlightenment and inner peace as we explore the majestic temples of South and their rich cultural and religious heritage.

Join us for an experience of spiritual enlightenment and inner peace as we explore the majestic temples of South and their rich cultural and religious heritage. https://t.co/7WxD2hJodC@AmritMahotsav @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @RailMinIndia #azadikirail — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 14, 2023



In Tirupati, the passengers will visit Shree Kaalhasti Temple, Shri Balaji Darshan, and Padmavati temple.



IRCTC said that it will have breakfast and dinner for the travellers. The passenger has to book Train no 12163 Chennai Express. The train has two classes – Standard, and Comfort. For travelling in the standard class, a passenger needs to pay Rs 9,050 for single sharing, Rs 7,390, and Rs 7,290 for travelling in twin and triple sharing. For travelling comfort class, the passenger has to pay Rs 12,100, Rs 10,400, and Rs 10,300 for single, twin, and triple sharing respectively.



A fee of Rs. 6,500 with a bed and Rs. 6,250 without a bed will be applied if you are travelling with a child between the ages of 5 and 11, IRCTC said.



The package includes return Train ticket ex Mumbai (LTT to RU and back), 01 Night Hotel Accommodation in Tirupati, Meals: (1 Dinner (D2) + 01 Breakfast (D3) at Tirupati, All Transfers & Sightseeing by AC Vehicle, Darshan Pass of Balaji Temple, Local Tour Guide (above 3 Passengers on day 3), Travel Insurance, GST.



The cancellation policy asks passengers to pay Rs 250 if they cancel the journey before 15 days,(excluding departure date) in case of any circumstance. If anyone wants to cancel the journey before 8 to 14 days (excluding the departure date), 25 percent of the package cost will be cut from the package cost.