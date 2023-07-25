IRCTC website, app down: Users can book tickets at these new places

People booking tickets through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and application are facing issues since Tuesday as they are unable to do that. IRCTC, the e-ticketing arm of the Indian Railways, cited 'technical reasons' as the reason behind the unavailability.

"Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and app. Technical team of CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is resolving the issue," it said in a tweet.

IRCTC further said that till the app and site are down, people can book their tickets on platforms like Amazon, MakeMyTrip, among others.

For the convenience of passengers, Indian Railways has opened extra counters at various railway stations in the national capital. This is in addition to the normal PRS (Passenger Reservation System) ticket windows. It also said that it will review the situation and open more counters later.

The additional counters have been opened at the following places:

New Delhi railway station has two additional PRS ticket windows, while Okhla, Nizamuddin, Shahdara and Sarojini Nagar stations, each have one extra PRS ticket window. IRCTC is currently reviewing the situation till the website is fully operational.

How to book tickets through platforms like MakeMyTrip, Amazon, among other platforms

1. Select train ticket section first

2. Key in your details such as departure city, destination city, date, and time of travel

3. The website will then direct you to available trains. Select the one that suits your preference

4. Enter your name, age and other details

5. Make the payment

6. After the above process, you will receive a confirmation email with your ticket details. Some services will also send you a mobile ticket that you can show on your smartphone.

