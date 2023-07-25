IRCTC down! Users get error message while booking train tickets

IRCTC customers are facing issues while booking train tickets on the website and the application. Multiple users have shared screenshots of the error message. IRCTC responded to the outage claiming that the platform has some technical issues that are being resolved.

In a tweet, IRCTC said, "Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed." IRCTC has also guided its users to other third-party platforms to book tickets. The statement from IRCTC says, "Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc."

Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

The issue could be made worse as the timing clashes with slots reserved for tatkal bookings. The tatkal booking for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) starts at 10:00 am and at 11:00 am for Non- AC class (SL/FC/2S).

So far, almost 300 reports have been registered on Downdetector.in, a website that tracks outages in real time. The reports started surfacing in the early hours at around 8AM and users have also been complaining about issues with the payments.

As usual down ... Can't book tickets



Two times banking transactions failed.... Waiting for refund and no further booking @AshwiniVaishnaw@RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/TOPJdXiuy8 — Dhimant Bhatt (@dhimantbhatt) July 25, 2023

Not able to tatkal booking ticket... Facing some error in #IRCTC app... Please dot the something... I have emergency to back to my home...@IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva#railways — Vijay Arya (@Im_vijayarya) July 25, 2023

