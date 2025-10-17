IRCTC website, mobile app down today: Users unable to book train tickets ahead of Diwali 2025

Thousands of train passengers across India faced disruption in booking tickets on Friday as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile application suffered a widespread outage just days before Diwali, a peak travel period. According to Downdetector, the outage began after 10:00 AM IST and continued into the afternoon, leaving many users unable to access the service or complete their bookings.

Both the website and the mobile app were affected, impacting users in several major cities and raising concerns about the reliability of essential digital infrastructure during high-demand periods.

Downdetector reported that 40 per cent of users experienced issues with the IRCTC website, while 37 per cent encountered problems with the mobile app. Ticketing was also disrupted for 14 per cent of users, indicating a broad-based failure across multiple platforms.

The outage peaked after 10:00 AM IST, with a sharp increase in complaints from users unable to log in or carry out transactions.

Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai were among the worst affected by the service interruption. More than 6,000 users reported problems via Downdetector, reflecting the high volume of travellers dependent on IRCTC's digital services.

Many passengers took to social media, expressing frustration over being unable to book tickets for the holiday period, with some stating that the website was not loading or crashed during the ticketing process.

By Friday afternoon, the IRCTC website continued to be inaccessible for most users, displaying error messages when attempting to log in or search for trains. The mobile app remained largely unresponsive.

The disruption has come at a critical time, with Diwali travel plans underway. IRCTC has not yet provided an official statement on the cause of the outage or a timeline for restoring service.