IRCTC's e-ticket booking gets temporarily affected due to technical reasons; netizens say 'please fix quickly'

IRCTC Server Down: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Thursday (November 23) posted on social platform X that its e-ticket services are temporarily affected due to technical glitches on the website. The statement released by the railway corporation read that there is a temporary disruption in the booking of e-tickets due to an ongoing technical problem.

"E-ticket booking is temporarily affected due to technical reasons. Technical team is working on it and booking will made available soon," IRCTC posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Due to maintenance activity e-ticketing service is not available. Please try later. For cancellation/file TDR, please call at customer care no. 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in.," a downtown message on IRCTC's website said.

The website was down at the time of publishing this story.

Following the disruption in services, users posted their personal experiences who were struggling to book tickets at the Tatkal as well as general segments. Numerous users said they are encountering a 502 Bad Gateway error while using the app and a blank page on the website.

One user wrote: Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw sir and @IRCTCofficial team, you need to review your SLA, because a bare minimum downtime on IRCTC booking platform can result in a cancellation of an number of Trips further affecting the tourism industry and overall economy of India.

Another user wrote: "The irctc server is not working I have to check my PNR plzz help @IRCTCofficial @RailwaySeva @RailMinIndia."

One user wrote: "Page is facing technical issue since 10 am.. tatkal window..

1. Not able to pay

2. Payment dropped

3. After payment deducted,irctc redirect pays shows error"

Another user wrote: "@IRCTCofficial Have you watched hotsar cricket match 4 crore people are still not any error or buffering then why it is happening in irctc go n learn from hotsar."

Another user wrote: "This same thing is happen with me today very worst website rather than focusing on the increasing of train first focus on the irctc system make a best system government should focus on the irctc ticket making system." #IRCTC