Shah Rukh Khan mourns 'friend' Irrfan Khan's death, calls him 'greatest actor of our time'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has called Irrfan Khan, who died on Wednesday at the age of 53, "the greatest actor of our time". The news of Irrfan's death had hurled the country into a state of mourning with tributes for the late actor pouring in from all corners. Even Prime Mister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the late actor and offered condolences to Khan's family.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to express his admiration for the late actor. He wrote, "My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives." He also wrote a line in Hindi which roughly translates to "Some call it a chalice, some call it a tavern. The world has called your eyes many things." Khan also posted an old picture of the two actors talking to each other.

My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives. " , , " Love u pic.twitter.com/yOVoCete4A - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 29, 2020

The only project on which the two actors had worked together was Billu in 2009, in which the actors had portrayed the roles of two long lost best friends who unite after a long time.

Irrfan Khan actor was last seen in the Bollywood film Angrezi Medium, which hit theatres right before cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday as he was suffering from a severe colon infection. Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, and his health has been fragile since.

