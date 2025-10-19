‘Is this normal?’: Indian man’s expired green card, 10-yr visa raise questions about US immigration rules

A recent discussion on Reddit has drawn attention to the complex maze of immigration and residency issues faced by cross-border couples — especially those involving long-term Indian residents with prior US ties.

In the post, a US citizen sought advice about her husband, an Indian national who had lived in the United States for 15 years before their move to India in 2007. He had obtained a US green card around 2005, but after their relocation, the card expired in 2018. Despite that, he was later issued a 10-year US visitor visa in 2024 by the consulate in Mumbai — a situation the user described as “odd,” since technically, his permanent resident status was never formally renounced.

Now living apart, with the wife back in the US since 2024, she plans to hire an immigration lawyer to help her husband regain lawful permanent resident status through a spousal green card. However, she voiced concerns about today’s tightened immigration policies for Indian citizens and asked the community whether her husband could safely visit her on his existing tourist visa.

The post quickly gained traction, with users offering detailed advice and real-world experiences.

“You need a good immigration lawyer. Key is whether he still maintained permanent resident status. Expired green card and application for visitor visa might be an issue,” cautioned one Redditor.

Another user elaborated on what might have happened behind the scenes:

“The fact that he got a multiple entry 10-year visitor visa means that his PR was probably exchanged for the visitor visa… The consulate usually makes you sign a form agreeing to surrender the PR status before issuing the visa.”

Several commenters also warned that entry into the US is not guaranteed, even with a valid visitor visa. Border officers may raise questions about prior immigration history, marital status, and intent to return to India.

One Redditor shared a cautionary example:

“My wife’s friend was deported in 7 days back to Mumbai because she overstayed and forgot to extend her visa. DHS found out when she tried to re-enter the US from Canada.”

Many suggested the poster file a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to clarify her husband’s current immigration status and check whether his prior PR case was officially terminated by USCIS or DHS.

While several users agreed that hiring a lawyer could expedite the process, others pointed out that the DHS website offers step-by-step guidance for spousal green card applications and can be managed independently.

The Reddit thread highlights the legal gray areas faced by couples caught between residency lapses, visa renewals, and evolving immigration scrutiny — particularly for those navigating cross-national marriages under shifting US policies.