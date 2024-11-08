'Is this really happening?': Netizens surprised after viral video shows woman uses toxic foam in Yamuna as shampoo to wash her hair

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing a woman washing her hair with a toxic foam substance in the Yamuna River. The incident, which took place in Delhi, has sparked widespread outrage and concern among environmental activists and netizens.

The video shows the woman applying a large amount of foam to her hair, using the river water to rinse it off. The foam, which is believed to be a harmful chemical substance, has polluted the already polluted river.

During the Chhath Puja festival, many devotees ignored safety warnings and took a dip in the polluted Yamuna River, despite thick toxic foam covering its surface. The froth has become a yearly problem, yet people continue to bathe in the contaminated water. Authorities have repeatedly warned against this, but the practice persists.

Arre didi woh shampoo nahi hai 😬🤮 pic.twitter.com/4shRnYh8tW — Manish RJ (@mrjethwani_) November 7, 2024

The viral video showed the woman bathing in the Yamuna River despite the toxic foam floating around her. She even used the froth as soap to wash her hair. Four other women were also seen bathing and washing their hair in the foam-filled water, laughing and joking as they stood in the polluted river.

"Is this really happening?," asked one surprised user while another said, "All that foam is not shampoo!"

One worried comment talked about the repercussions of putting toxic chemicals in your hair and body. "after a few days they will see a skin doctor," it read.

"Education plays a crucial role here. It’s heartbreaking to see people using this water, unaware of the health issues they may face," said a third user.

Experts say the foam in the Yamuna is caused by high levels of untreated sewage and industrial pollutants in the water. While few people enter the river throughout the year, during the Chhath Puja festival, hundreds of devotees go into the water to offer prayers to the sun, standing knee-deep despite the pollution. The festival is especially popular among people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, who make up about one-third of Delhi's population.