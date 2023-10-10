Israel-Hamas war: Mia Khalifa fired from podcast deal after supporting Palestine

Former adult film star Mia Khalifa has been fired from a podcast deal with Canada-based podcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro over her support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Mia Khalifa was widely trolled for her insensitive take on the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine.

Khalifa said in a post on X formerly known as Twitter, "If you can look at the situation and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong of apartheid and history will that in time." "Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal," she said in another post on X.

Soon after the post went viral and was condemned on social media, Shapiro called it "horrendous" and said that Khalifa should consider herself fired immediately. The podcaster urged her to "evolve and become a better human being".

"This is such a horrendous tweet Mia Khalifa. Consider yourself fired effective immediately. Simply disgusting. Beyond disgusting. Please evolve and become a better human being. The fact you are condoning death, rape, beatings and hostage taking is truly gross. No words can explain your ignorance," Shapiro said in his post. He added that humans need to come together in the face of such devastation.

After Khalifa's post caught traction on X, netizens were incensed at the sheer insensitivity of her take on the Israel-Palestine war. A user said that this post will not age well. Another user said that while Israel does not have clean hands, they cannot imagine thinking that people who are kidnapping and parading women naked in the streets are the ones fighting for freedom.

"Freedom fighters don't slaughter the elderly at their bus stop and butcher children in their homes," another user said. "Can someone please tell any and all actors to stay in their lane, OMG," a user said.

After she was widely condemned for her posts on the Israel-Hamas crisis, Khalifa clarified that the statement by her is in "no way, shape or form" inciting any violence while adding that she called Palestinian citizens as freedom fighters because that is what they are.

She also said in another post that supporting Palestine has lost her business opportunities but she is more upset about not checking whether or not she was "entering into business with Zionists." Khalifa had also criticised Kylie Jenner for posting a since-deleted message in support of Israel on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached around 1,500 on both sides given the ongoing Israel-Palestine war so far. More than 800 people have lost their lives so far in Israel due to the conflict. The Israeli counter strikes have claimed around 680 lives in Gaza so far.

