ISRO Chief S Somanath visits late MS Swaminathan’s family; says ‘space, agriculture bring people together’

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath lauded agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan’s contribution to scientific research following his visit to the scientist’s family on Sunday. MS Swaminathan passed away on September 28.

The chief ISRO told reporters in Chennai, "I came here to pay my tribute to Dr MS Swaminathan and his family. I had an opportunity to meet him earlier when he was very active, travelling especially when he used to come to Trivandrum.”

The ISRO chief, the key person behind Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing, lauded the agriculture scientist’s contribution and said that his passion for scientific research drives the community. "All of us know Swaminathan's contribution to making our country self-reliant in food production and removing poverty. It was his passion and his love for doing such scientific research that drives all of us," he said, as per a report in news agency ANI.

Somanath said that Swaminathan had “such great friendship” with people like Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha. "That's the connection between space and agriculture and that brings people together. Whoever is working in whichever field, whether it is space, agriculture, sustainability or many other domains, we all find a place to work together," he added.

Swaminathan is known for ushering in the ‘Green Revolution’ in India nearly 60 years ago that helped end the famine, transforming India into a top producer of wheat. Swaminathan died due to age-related ailments.

He was the recipient of the first World Food Prize in 1987, and was conferred the Padma Vibhushan in 1989. Swaminathan is survived by three daughters.

The ISRO chief also said that the space agency is working on a range of projects including the human space flight programme, Gaganyaan. He said that apart from Gaganyaan, ISRO also has other exploration missions and “planets to go to” including Mars, Venus and then again to the Moon. ISRO also has regular launches for communication and remote sensing activities.

Somanath also said that the Vikram lander has done its job very well and is now happily sleeping and that the space agency will wait. "It is happily sleeping on the moon. It has done its job and its mission very well. We are hoping that it will sleep very well. Maybe if it wishes to wake up, let it wake up, until then we will wait," he said.

He also spoke about the Aditya L1 mission that will reach the Lagrange Point in mid-January to study the Sun. Somanath called the journey complex and said another 70-75 days would be required for the mission to reach its destination.

