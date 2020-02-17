ISRO Recruitment exam 2020: Applications open for 182 vacancies; check out eligibility, fee

ISRO took to official website to announce that it has invited applications for recruitments on various posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply till March 6,2020 on the official ISRO site.

Vacancies

Through this recruitment drive, ISRO aims to fill 182 vacancies. The space research organisation aims to recruit for the posts of technician, draftsman, technical assistant, library assistant, catering attendant, Hindi typist, cook, fireman, light vehicle driver-A and heavy vehicle driver-A.

Qualifications for this recruitment

The qualifications for each post are different. The qualifications required for each post are listed on the official ISRO website.

Age limit

Candidates applying for posts like technical assistant, library assistant, cook, heavy vehicle driver A and light vehicle driver A need to be between 18 to 35 years. Candidates applying for the posts of Hindi typist and catering assistant should be between 18 to 26 years whereas for posts like fireman A, the age limit is 18 to 25 years.

Application fee

General, OBC and EWS candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 350. SC/ST, women, PwD candidates and ex servicemen do not have to pay any application fee.

