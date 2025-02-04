'It comes full circle now': Ratan Tata's close aide Shantanu Naidu starts this top role at Tata Motors

scorecardresearch
For Naidu, the role carries deep personal significance. Reflecting on his family’s connection with Tata Motors, he wrote, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant"

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s close aide, steps into new role at Tata Motors Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata’s close aide, steps into new role at Tata Motors

Shantanu Naidu, the trusted confidant and manager of the late Ratan Tata, has announced a major career move. In a heartfelt LinkedIn post, Naidu shared, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors!”

For Naidu, the role carries deep personal significance. Reflecting on his family’s connection with Tata Motors, he wrote, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.” He also posted a photo with a Tata Nano, a car synonymous with Ratan Tata’s vision of affordable mobility.

Several users congratulated Naidu for his big career achievement. "Such a heartwarming journey! Wishing you all the best as you take on this exciting leadership role at Tata Motors. Congratulations," one user wrote. 

Hoping for a great future of Tata Motors, another user wrote, "Great step Mr. Naidu. Hoping that this step is as substantial as the one taken by Mr. Ratan Tata in 1962."

A bond beyond business

Naidu’s relationship with Ratan Tata went beyond professional ties. Their close bond was evident when Tata named Naidu in his will, as reported by the Times of India. Tata even waived Naidu’s education loans and relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship startup, Goodfellows.

Following Tata’s passing on October 9, 2024, Naidu shared an emotional tribute, writing, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse.”

Ratan Tata, a towering figure in Indian business, was 86 at the time of his death. While his era has ended, his legacy lives on through those he mentored.

Published on: Feb 04, 2025, 4:24 PM IST
