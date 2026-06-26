‘It happened slowly...': Indian couple’s American Dream turns into ₹8.4 crore debt

A US-based NRI couple’s admission about being buried under $850,000 (approximately Rs 8.4 crore) in debt has gone viral online, after they opened up about how years of lifestyle upgrades and financial commitments slowly added up.

Sharing about it on their social media page, the couple revealed how building a life in America — from owning a house to investing in property — eventually left them with a debt burden they never expected.

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Dream life, rising debt

The couple said they moved to the United States at the age of 22 with hopes of achieving the American Dream — a successful career, a home, financial stability and a comfortable lifestyle.

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“At 22, I moved to the U.S. chasing the American Dream. A good job. A house. A nicer car. A renovated kitchen. Vacations. An investment property,” they wrote.

They said none of the decisions felt financially risky at the time. Each expense seemed like a normal step towards the life they wanted.

But over time, every upgrade came with another loan, monthly payment or financial responsibility, eventually creating a much larger financial burden.

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The $850,000 breakdown

The couple revealed that their total debt reached $850,000 (around Rs 8.4 crore) after they finally reviewed their finances.

Their primary home mortgage stood at $400,000 (approximately Rs 4 crore), while their investment property mortgage accounted for $270,000 (around Rs 2.7 crore).

They also had a kitchen renovation loan of $150,000 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) and $30,000 (around Rs 30 lakh) in credit card debt.

“The crazy part? We never sat down and decided to take on $850,000 of debt. It happened slowly while we were living life on autopilot,” they admitted.

A financial reset

In an accompanying video, the husband explained how the couple bought a home soon after marriage, upgraded their lifestyle over the years and invested in property.

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They said many of those choices felt like standard signs of success, especially for immigrants building a new life abroad.

Instead of dwelling on the past, the couple said they are now focusing on clearing their debt and rebuilding their financial future.

Goal: debt-free in 1,200 days

The couple has announced a goal of becoming completely debt-free within the next 1,200 days.

They are now sharing their budgeting plans, repayment strategy and financial discipline journey with followers as they work towards achieving that target.