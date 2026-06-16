'Doing something you love...': Ex-Amazon employee chooses driving over desk job

A video of a former Amazon employee in Hyderabad who left the corporate world to become a cab driver is winning hearts online—not because he walked away from a tech job, but because he chose a career he genuinely enjoys.

The video was shared by content creator and software developer Chetna Singh, who met Kumar during an Uber ride and ended up discovering an unusual career journey.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The clip opens with a text overlay that reads, “He left Amazon and started Uber/Rapido.” Introducing him to viewers, Singh says Kumar previously worked at Amazon before deciding to pursue his passion for driving. She also notes that he is among Uber's highest-rated drivers.

Don't Miss: Promotions, paychecks & pride: What happened after these LGBTQ+ professionals came out at work

During their conversation, Kumar explained that driving offers him something he values deeply: the chance to meet people from different backgrounds and countries, hear their stories, and interact with them throughout the day.

For him, the job is about much more than transporting passengers. Driving around Hyderabad also gives him an opportunity to explore a city he loves.

Advertisement

His enthusiasm for the profession stood out to Singh, who said it is uncommon to see people in India actively choose passion over societal expectations.

“In a country where most people leave their passions behind because of responsibilities and societal pressure, meeting someone who actually chose what makes him happy felt inspiring,” she wrote alongside the video.

When Singh asked how long he had been driving professionally, Kumar revealed that he joined Uber in 2014 after leaving his previous job. Since then, he has completed nearly 23,600 trips, a figure that surprised many viewers.

The video quickly gained traction online, with users praising Kumar's outlook on life and his decision to follow a path that brings him satisfaction.

Advertisement

Several viewers said the story encouraged them to reconnect with passions they had set aside, while others applauded him for prioritising fulfilment over convention.

“Great work, sir! You’re not following the crowd; you’re creating your own path,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user said, “This is what success looks like—doing something you love and being happy with it.”

“Respect. It takes courage to walk away from a conventional career and choose what truly fulfils you,” a commenter wrote.

One viewer added, “People often chase titles and salaries. This reminds us that job satisfaction matters just as much.”

“Such an inspiring story. Not everyone has the confidence to listen to their heart and make a choice like this,” another user commented.