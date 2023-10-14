'It seemed so horrible': MakeMyTrip's ad on Pakistani fans faces backlash from netizens

MakeMyTrip's ad for Pakistani fans has sparked controversy, with many people calling it insensitive and tone-deaf. The ad, which offers discounts on travel to India based on the margin of Pakistan's defeat in the upcoming ODI World Cup match, has been criticized for making light of a serious issue.

The MMT's campaign kickstarted with the bold statement, "AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS," and continued with a shocking offer. If Pakistan suffers a cricket match loss, discounts are given accordingly: 50 per cent off for a loss by 10 wickets or 200 runs, 30 per cent off for a 6-wicket or 100-run defeat, and a humble 10 per cent off if they lose by 3 wickets or 50 runs. For each scenario, a unique discount code was given, further stirring the pot.

“AN OPEN INVITATION TO PAKISTANI FANS. If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka,” the ad read.

Several X users flocked to X to share photographs of the advertisement. “Such a horrible ad. We are not a sporting nation! A sparring nation," a user wrote.

Some people have argued that the ad is simply harmless fun and that it is meant to be lighthearted. However, others have pointed out that the relationship between India and Pakistan is complex and that there are many political and social tensions between the two countries. They argue that the ad is disrespectful to Pakistani fans and that it could further damage relations between the two countries.

"@makemytrip is just full bunch of communal cringe people," a user wrote. Another one commented, "It’s the stage where jest meets cheer in a beautiful melody of rivalry! India Vs Pakistan, you’re our beloved classic!" "Is there anything wrong written there ? All what is mentioned there is only the history ! So u have a problem with the history mini 🐕r ?," a user defended the ad. "Friends, let's keep the jests coming and the cheers loud! It's India Vs Pakistan – an excitement that's hard to contain!," a fourth user commented.

“Agree. When I saw this ad it seemed so horrible,” expressed a user. “Goodbye MakeMyTrip. This is NOT Cricket,” shared a fourth. “Disgusting,” wrote a fifth.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his thoughts on the advertisement. He wrote," Na Ishq mein na Pyaar mein. Jo mazza hai Pakistan ki haar mein. Aise kaun invite karta hai yaar 🤣 Sahi khel gaye MMT !"

The Indian team won the toss and chose to bowl first. Rohit Sharma revealed that Shubman Gill is back in the team and he will replace Ishan Kishan as the opener. India has played against Pakistan in seven World Cup matches till now.

