'It was more alive life in...': 'Gujju' tweeter's viral post on Bengaluru vs Ahmedabad sparks debate, netizens say, 'Ahmedabad is pushed by government to be cool but...'

An X user known as 'Gujju Tweeter' recently sparked discussions online with a post contrasting his experiences of living in two Indian cities. The post began with the blunt remark, "Ahmedabad sucks," as the user reflected on his time in Bengaluru compared to his life in the Gujarati city.

Describing his decision to relocate to Ahmedabad after living in Bengaluru as a "Big mistake," he expressed his thoughts candidly.

"It was more alive life in Bengaluru than here (Ahmedabad)," he shared, highlighting the vibrancy he felt in Bengaluru that he finds missing in Ahmedabad.

"I was living amongst most intelligent people in their fields. Simple life and robust setup. Ahmedabad, it’s all show off and seeing how companies run by families (even IT companies) and they are just exploiting hostile employees. No professional ethics and many subtle mindset issues. All show offs and mostly wealthy are living off “borrowed money”, he added.

The user didn’t stop there and went on to claim that Ahmedabad lacks a co-working culture.

Ahmedabad Sucks… barren land without likeminded people.



Max Dehaat and Greed all around. It was more alive life in Bengaluru than here.



Big mistake, that I moved here in majboori. Reversing this decision is painstakingly impossible. — Gujju (@gujjutweeter) January 1, 2025

In response to a suggestion by techie Abhinav Baldha to explore cafes, co-working spaces, and meetups to find a community, the user shared his disappointment. He replied, "Tried that also, here co-working culture is not present. Meetups also, they discuss 'Hello world' topics, very basics that doesn't make sense. Yes, there are great people and subject matter experts, they are exiled or avoid to meet such a low quality crowd."

As these comments about Ahmedabad made their way online, the post sparked a wave of reactions from netizens, with over 100 responses pouring in on X, as users shared their own perspectives on the city.

Supporting the X user's perspective, one reply stated, "Ahmedabad is over-Vikasized, and the atmosphere is so rough there that I found the heat of the Kutchh desert during May-June more tenable than Ahmedabad's." Another added, "Vadodara and Surat are better cities than Ahmedabad. Being a Gujarati, I never liked Ahmedabad."

One X user suggested that Ahmedabad’s image is being artificially bolstered, claiming, "Ahmedabad is pushed by government to be cool." Meanwhile, another shared a personal experience of relocating to the city: "We moved to Ahmedabad from Bangalore and have been staying since 2021. My experiences are different since I work from home and have very limited interaction with the public, from ordering groceries to milk online. Ahmedabad has nice roads, but it's difficult to find a house for rent if you are non-veg, not in the south."