Aaj Tak, India Today win most popular news channels at ITA Awards 2021; Aroon Purie conferred Hall of Fame award

The India Today Group has yet again emerged victorious at the 20th edition of Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards by sweeping both popular news channels - Hindi for Aaj Tak and English for India Today TV - etching the undisputed leadership position of the Group in television news journalism. Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, who has been instrumental in changing the face of journalism in India, was conferred with the 'Hall of Fame' award. He received the Padma Bhushan - amongst India's highest civilian honours - by the President of India in 2001.

In an exemplary show of consistency, Aaj Tak, India' s most watched and trusted Hindi news channel in India, has been awarded the popular Hindi news channel award, 19 times in the last 20 editions of ITA Awards.

Meanwhile, India Today TV, the nation's leading English news channel, has bagged this honour for the 4th consecutive time at ITA awards. The driving force behind its success is the Gold Standard of Journalism powered by a superior ground coverage - stories from the heart of the action.

The Group's crowning achievement at the award ceremony came with Mr. Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor in Chief, being honoured with the 'Hall of Fame' Award. Under Mr. Purie's leadership, the India Today Group has created an enviable legacy of trust, credibility, leadership and admiration since the group's inception over four decades ago. The launch of the India Today magazine in 1975 started the Group's journey into a multi brand, multi-platform media group, with brands that command undisputed leadership across categories and reach out to more than 500 million viewers, readers, listeners, visitors and subscribers.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group said, "I thank the ITA for this honour of putting me in the Hall of Fame. To tell you the truth, I've never aspired for fame. I've always preferred to stay in the background."

"I've done my job as a journalist the best way I could. Fortunately I love news and I love journalism. I am no Amitabh Bachchan or Sachin Tendulkar or Roger Federer - persons with great individual talent," he said while addressing the twentieth edition of the Indian Television Academy Awards.

"In my line of work, I've always believed that the institution is bigger than any individual. So this honour goes to all of you, the talented people I've worked with. They've all had a commitment to journalism, which is without fear or favor, and for the relentless pursuit of the truth. I believe journalism done well is a noble profession which makes a difference to the society we live in ...It is a force for the good," he added.

Speaking at the event, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group said, "As the depth of echo chambers increases, the need for a shared platform where both sides can be heard is essential. A place where people can agree to disagree is the need of the hour. India Today and Aaj Tak are those listening rooms, that middle ground for the two sides to continue a meaningful dialogue. What else is a society if not a vibrant conversation in progress? The ITA Awards for most popular Hindi and English news channels decided by over one core votes is a real honour."

Commenting on the achievement of Mr. Aroon Purie, Anu Ranjan, President at The Indian Television Academy said, "His journey over years has been fabulous and just been rising year-on-year. So he was most natural choice for ITA Hall of Fame award."