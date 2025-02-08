'Itna paisa kyu kamate ho?': Coconut seller’s casual life lesson has Mumbai woman and the internet thinking

A quick stop for coconut water turned into a reality check for Mumbai’s Gargi when a street vendor hit her with some unsolicited—but surprisingly grounding—life advice.

Running late and rushing to catch her Uber, Gargi asked the coconut seller to speed up. But instead of hurrying, he dropped some serious wisdom. “Told bhaiya to cut my coconut fast because my Uber was on the way & man casually said, ‘Itna paisa kyu kamate ho? Kaam toh chalta rahega lekin khane peene ko time dena chahiye,’” Gargi tweeted. “Nice grounding advice,” she added.

The unexpected moment struck a chord with netizens, sparking a flood of relatable responses. One X user shared a similar experience: “I was eating my lunch late in an auto on the way home from work in the evening, and blr auto anna told me, ‘Kaam vaam chhodo, hum rahenge toh hi kaam rahega.’ Got me existential.”

Another user translated the vendor’s words for clarity: “Why do you earn so much money? Work will continue but time should be given to eating and drinking. Good advice.”

While some praised the life lesson, others took a more practical approach. “Bhaiya ko kon bataye itne paise kafi nahi hai aur log toh itne se bahot jayda kamate hai wo de pate hai time,” quipped a commenter, pointing out the financial struggles many face.