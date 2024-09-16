'It’s been a month now. I’m living my dream': IIT Bombay student calls campus experience a ‘Tech Nerd’s Paradise’

A student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has shared his experience of studying at the prestigious institution, calling it a "tech nerd's paradise."

Vijendra Kumar Vaishya, who recently started his master’s program at IIT Bombay, called the institute a “tech nerd’s paradise.” He praised the supportive environment and the many opportunities for innovation. In his posts, he shared his experiences of studying and living in the campus hostel, saying, “It’s been a month at IIT Bombay. I’m living my dream college life, making friends, and enjoying every moment.”

He shared seven key points about his time at IIT Bombay. He praised the vibrant environment of the Computer Science department and the “fantastic” lab team. He was surprised to find that there are no strict hostel restrictions, including unlocked girls' hostels. Additionally, the light academic schedule, with classes only two days a week, allows him ample time to explore opportunities and enjoy campus life.

He described his department as a tech lover's dream. "The CSE department is always lively with students on their laptops, sipping coffee, and hanging out in cozy spots," he said.

The student praised the helpful lab staff and friendly seniors. “The lab crew is fantastic—any question, just ask. Seniors are always around to help, and they’re not even grumpy about it!”

He mentioned that the hostel rooms are cozy but he often stays in the CSE department late into the night, since it's open 24/7.

Vijendra noted that unlike many students, he doesn’t have to worry about hostel food. There are 24/7 ordering options available, so late-night snacks are never a problem.

He joked in his sixth point, saying, “You’ll be too busy for dating. Your new ‘love’ will be labs, assignments, and events.”

He wrapped up his post by mentioning the great amenities at the institute, like a gym, hospital, tennis courts, and a swimming pool. He said, "If you’re not studying, you’re working out or swimming."

The student’s review went viral and quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers.