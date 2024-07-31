'It's not a wedding': Tarun Tahiliani says India's Olympics outfits were 'rushed' amid backlash

Fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, who has been facing heat over India's Olympics uniforms, said the outfits were rushed.



"Well, that was a little more rushed, because dealing with the government means there are committees. Then there were elections and there was a new sports minister. Although the Indian Olympic Association were very sweet, PT Usha (IOA President) was amazing. But then the athletes were all over India, and so we couldn't get measurements. There was no fitting," Tahiliani told India Today.

The designer said the intention behind the design was to create a simple and clean look that would align with the Indian tricolor. "I just designed it to look like a simple, clean look. I wanted the athletes to match the tricolour. Every country practically marches behind their flag. So, I wanted it to be simple, easy and cool. It's not a couture show. It's not a wedding. Let's talk about medals and ensure our teams are comfortable," he added.

Tahiliani remains unfazed despite being at the receiving end for the design. "I am very democratic. So when I sit with my design assistants and people who are fitting, we take feedback. But if it looks really beautiful to me, I have some hits and some misses. You get a skill after 10,000 hours of doing something, and I think that's really what's happening," he shared.

"Now if it's criticised, it's criticised. It's not changing my life. I'm going to roll out of bed and go do my next thing. Everything's not going to be a 100 per cent. It's okay. That's life. When you get older, you get a little wiser, so you don't let these things fuss you," he said, reflecting on the nature of public opinion and artistic expression.

Tahiliani's experience extends beyond the Olympic controversy. He has dressed numerous celebrities, including American model and actor Kim Kardashian, for the high-profile wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.



Recounting this experience, he said, "Well with Kim, I don't get time. We were contacted by her stylist, Tania, who's a wonderful person and they're very meticulous. We had to fit the night before. And Kim's got a very particular body. But I was lucky as I was in China and I found a mannequin that looked like her body, I just bought it and flew it back on the plane with me. So, I felt like I was fitting Kim, even though she wasn't here. And I thought she looked terrific and I loved it and what I thought as Rose said to her, I said, you freed Indian women to love their curves."