‘It's the best decision ever made’: Australian boss introduces 'bare minimum Mondays'; know what it means

We all are familiar with the term ‘Monday Blues’-- negative feelings that some people have at the beginning of the week. Now the latest trend ‘Bare Minimum Mondays’ introduced by an Australian boss has taken the internet by storm.



For the unversed, Bare Minimum Mondays is exactly the opposite of Monday Blues. It means a gentle start to the week, thereby easing the unusual pressure that comes after the weekend.



According to a report by news.com.au, Caitlin Winter, a marketing manager in Australia introduced this trend among her team and she feels, “it's been one of the best decisions she's ever made as a boss.”



While explaining about the positive effects of the decision, Adelaide marketing manager Caitlin Winter, 31, said that ‘bare minimum Mondays’ let employees' function at their own speed, complete the household chores and other things that generally looks difficult to do on a workday.



This also helped the staff members to take less pressure on the first day of the week and indulge in self-care, thereby making a strong foundation for a productive week, she added.



Winter introduced work from home on Mondays and no meetings will be scheduled for the team members on that day every week.



“A lot of people think it means I sit in my PJs all day in front of the TV and do no work,” she said. “But in reality, it is simply a day where we work from home, don’t schedule in any meetings and generally just treat ourselves with a little more space and kindness to set up for a productive week ahead. For us, it means not putting pressure on ourselves to get those big projects done.”



“Other things that we might get to do on these days are loads of washing we didn’t get to on the weekend, grocery shopping, planning dinners for the week or walking your dog,” she explained.



“For one member of my team, it means being able to drop off and pick up her kids from school which she is unable to do during the week,” Winter added.



Caitlin said that the idea of Bare Minimum Mondays germinated after she read an article on the topic by Marisa Jo, the creator of the concept.

