'I've grown old': MS Dhoni tells fans, Captain Cool's candid gesture wins hearts

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has once again won the hearts of cricket fans, not with a bat in hand but with a humble and humorous gesture that has gone viral on social media. Dhoni, who was present at Trent Bridge in Nottingham to watch the third ODI between India and England, became the centre of attention as thousands of fans cheered his arrival at the stadium.

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As the cameras focused on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter, fans urged him to return to the field. Responding with his trademark smile, Dhoni pointed towards his grey beard and gestured that he had grown old.

He then signalled that he could no longer run between the wickets the way he used to during his playing days. The light-hearted interaction instantly resonated with fans, and videos of the moment spread rapidly across X, Instagram and other social media platforms.

MS Dhoni at Trent Bridge to watch the India vs England match.❤️



Had some fun interactions with fans.😄👌 pic.twitter.com/X7ddClMBY2 — Rohit Nation (@Rohitnation45) July 7, 202

Despite India suffering a heavy 125-run defeat against England in the match, Dhoni's presence stole the spotlight. Spectators gave the former skipper a thunderous ovation when he appeared on the stadium's giant screen, reflecting the immense admiration he continues to enjoy years after stepping away from international cricket.

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The viral clip has also reignited discussions about Dhoni's future in the Indian Premier League. The Chennai Super Kings icon missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to fitness concerns, leaving fans wondering whether he will make another appearance in the tournament. While there has been no official confirmation regarding his future, supporters continue to hope for one last comeback in the yellow jersey.

After the match, Dhoni once again experienced his unmatched popularity as hundreds of fans gathered outside the stadium to catch a glimpse of the cricket legend. Security personnel escorted him through the crowd while chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" echoed around the venue.

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Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in cricket history, Dhoni led India to three ICC titles: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Although he jokingly admitted that age has caught up with him, the affection and respect he commands among cricket fans remain as strong as ever.