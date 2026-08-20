‘I've seen my Dadi working’: Navya Naveli Nanda credits grandmother Ritu Nanda for entrepreneurial journey

Recalling her childhood in Delhi, Navya said her paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, the eldest daughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, particularly inspired her to take up entrepreneurship.

"The role of women is very important. The role of a mother is very important," she said, recalling how she grew up with her grandmother in Delhi.

"I am actually a girl from Delhi. I have seen my Dadi working many times, and I have got a lot of motivation from her in doing entrepreneurship because she was also an entrepreneur," Navya said.

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"My mother, my aunt, my grandmother, all the women in my family, they have motivated me a lot and supported me a lot. I think because of that, I also want to make them proud," she added.

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Navya said her focus on women's empowerment also comes from her experience of working with women over the past five years. She noted that access to employment, entrepreneurship and learning opportunities has grown with the rise of the internet and digital platforms.

She also emphasised the importance of helping women adapt to the changing nature of work, particularly as artificial intelligence becomes a larger part of professional and everyday life.

"We want our daughters to be ready for Al. We want them to learn the benefits of using Al on their own, on their jobs, in their daily lives through our programme so that they can take our country forward and build their careers," she said.

Navya said women already possess several skills that can be valuable in professional settings, pointing to the way they manage multiple responsibilities, support their families and find solutions to everyday problems.

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"They can do a thousand things. I feel that these skills are in women from birth. Women will move forward with men. Women are doing very well, men are also doing very well, and when it comes to equality, both men and women can achieve it together," she said.

Navya was speaking at the launch of the GenAI Ready Naari (GenAI Training) Program, an initiative by Navya and Samyak Chakrabarty's Nimaya Foundation.