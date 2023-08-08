Ixigo CEO praises Decathlon employee who is professional ultra cyclist; Ankur Warikoo reacts

Co-founder and CEO of online travel portal Ixigo, Aloke Bajpai, took to X (formerly Twitter), to praise an employee of sporting goods retailer Decathlon. In his post, which has now gone viral, Bajpai appreciated the "amazing customer service" that he witnessed at their Gurugram outlet.

Bajpai gave a shoutout to an employee named Shankar and appreciated his exceptional customer service that he provided with a smile at all times. Citing Shankar as an example, Bajpai pointed that companies that treat their employees well always have high customer satisfaction.

"Companies that treat their employees well always have high customer delight too and each employee becomes a brand ambassador. Shankar from @Decathlon in Gurugram today was a great example of that. Amazing customer service with a smile at all times," he wrote.

Bajpai further added, "Found out he is a professional ultra cyclist who has cycled all over India and Europe and is currently learning French. Kudos to Barbara Martin Coppola (Decathlon CEO) and Jean Francois Mace (Decathlon Sports India CEO) for hiring such customer obsessed folks with a passion for sports."

Several users agreed with Bajpai and shared their positive experiences with the organisation. "I am always amazed by the Decathlon staff whenever I visit. They have good communication skills and are able to guide you properly. One of the reasons I prefer shopping there. I wonder what their sales number are, but I am sure they are enjoying a tremendous growth in India," a user wrote.

"True, had personal experience in decathlon cyber hub Gurgaon recently. Just wanted a swimming cap for my daughter. Staff there took efforts to guide me to right size and also helped me meticulously in making her wear. All this for just one cap. Amazing service," another added.

A third user added, "I've never seen staff as friendly and nice as Decathlon. I've had long conversations with them, discussed sports, the vision on company, their ideas and what not. All with random staff."

Bajpai's post also caught the attention of author and YouTuber Ankur Warikoo. "I am constantly amazed at the caliber of their store team. It’s like Disneyland energy, except it’s a decathlon. Terrific culture selection," he wrote.

Bajpai's post has garnered over 2,70,000 views and more than 1,500 likes.

