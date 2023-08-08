OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol film sells 83,300 tickets, breaks Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju's record

‘OMG 2’ vs ‘Gadar 2’ advance booking update: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer commercial potboiler Gadar 2 has sold around 83,300 tickets across three national multiplex chains—PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. Around 36,000 tickets were sold at PVR, over 28,000 tickets were sold at INOX, and around 19,300 tickets were sold at Cinepolis as of Tuesday morning. With this, the film has left behind Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer biopic Sanju in terms of advance bookings. Around 72,000 tickets were sold for the Rajkumar Hirani directed biopic.

Gadar 2 will likely make around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore on its opening day and around Rs 120 crore to Rs 130 crore in terms of net domestic box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. Kadel added he believes that Gadar 2 will be a blockbuster and that “Sunny Deol will show the new generation his PEAK STARDOM of 90’s again in 2023”.

Gadar 2 will clash at the box office with the Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2 and Rajinikanth and Mohanlal-starrer Jailer. OMG 2, on the other hand, has managed to sell around 26,000 tickets for its opening day and could see a gross box office collection of around Rs 80.96 lakh, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Jailer, on the other hand, sold around 6,12,000 tickets on BookMyShow as of Monday.

Set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, Gadar 2 focuses on Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena and their son Jeete who face every enemy against their country and family together. This time around, Tara Singh travels to Pakistan to save his son Charanjeet Singh or Jeete. Charanjeet Singh is imprisoned and tortured by Pakistani soldiers under the command of Major General Hamid Iqbal.

The official sequel to the 2001 film Gadar features Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and Simrat Kaur in significant roles.

OMG 2, on the other hand, is centered around Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who is a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva. Mudgal’s troubles begin when his son Vivek is thrown out of school for immoral conduct but he later finds out that his son suffered due to misinformation. Following this, he decides to drag all those responsible for his son’s ordeal to the court.

Directed by Amit Rai, the film features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Yami Gautam, and Pavan Malhotra in significant roles. OMG 2 and Gadar 2 will release in theatres worldwide on August 11, a day after Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer’s theatrical release.

