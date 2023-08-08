‘Don 3’ motion poster Twitter review:  ‘Just call it a reboot,’ say moviegoers as Farhan Akhtar announces movie without Shah Rukh Khan

‘Don 3’ motion poster Twitter reactions: Actor-director Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday released the motion poster of Don 3, the third instalment of the Don film franchise. The motion poster shared by Farhan Akhtar divulged no information about what to expect from this movie except its tagline: ‘A New Era Begins’. Soon after the teaser came out, moviegoers and Shah Rukh Khan fans were quick to share their reactions regarding the same on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

A moviegoer named Pulp & Noir said that there is no need to call the film Don 3 if Shah Rukh Khan is not a part of it and that makers should call it a reboot instead. “There’s no need to call it Don 3 if you don’t have SRK in it. If it’s a new era, just call it a reboot. Fly on the coat tails of Don and Don 2 and not even have the courtesy to value fan emotions in the right way after years of us wanting an SRK Don 3 is just disrespectful,” the user said on X.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan said that he is not interested in watching Don 3 if the superstar is not a part of it. “No Interest in watching anybody else as Don! It has to be Shah Rukh Khan. Please don’t play with fans!” the fan wrote.

In the Ranveer-SRK fan-war, I choose Rajpal Yadav as the Best Don ever. Chhota Don >>> #Don3



After releasing the film's motion poster, Akhtar said that an actor "whose talent and versatility I have long admired" will join this new interpretation of the Don film series.

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. A new era of Don begins in 2025. Watch this space," Akhtar's statement read.

Don 3 is touted to be the third instalment of the Don movie series. Don 1, which was released in 2006, was the official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman-starrer crime action thriller film Don. Don was spun into an independent franchise by Farhan Akhtar. Don 2, the second instalment to the Don film series, was released in 2011.

Both Don 1 and Don 2 featured Shah Rukh Khan in the role of a ruthless international drug lord. Both the films were written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. Don 3’s release date is not known yet.

