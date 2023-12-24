'Jab tak jam khulega chutti khatam...': Netizens react as video of traffic congestion in Himachal Pradesh goes viral

Tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Manali, Kasol are in the spotlight once again and it's not because of the beautiful weather that these places are witnessing currently but because of massive traffic congestions being reported.

With people thronging to the state in large numbers to celebrate the holiday season, these places are witnessing massive traffic jams. A video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows several vehicles stuck in the same place on the Manali-Atal Tunnel route while people honk impatiently in anticipation of moving forward.

The video is being shared widely on social media and has evoked several reactions -- from funny to alarming.

"Holidays are nowadays spent on roads. Jab tak jam khulega chutti khattam (till the traffic gets clearance, holidays will be over)!!," an X user wrote. Another shared, "It was a horrendous wait of over 6hrs. Atal tunnel to Manali today. The shopkeepers were most unfriendly not allowing customers to use their restrooms but want them to watch only...," another added.

"Ah, yes, the holiday blues – that gnawing emptiness in your soul that can only be soothed by the sweet symphony of honking horns, the rhythmic rumble of engines, and the lyrical shouts of frustrated commuters... What could be more festive than getting stuck in bumper-to-bumper bliss, inhaling the fragrant exhaust fumes of our fellow merrymakers? Merry honking, everyone! #TrafficJam #Manali," a third said sarcastically.

A fourth added, "Best family time together inside the car. Hopefully, some real conversations happen while stranded in this traffic jam."

"Manali floods did not teach us any lesson," said another.

"This is horrible!!! they must put a stop to this and limit drastically!!," an X user stated.

Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Shimla, while speaking to ANI, said, "The police are expecting over one lakh tourist vehicles to roll into the hill town in the last week of this year."

"Police brace for myriad challenges as the seasons change in Shimla. The number of vehicles in the city has been increasing on weekends," Gandhi added.

