IMD predicts more showers in Tamil Nadu, issues dense fog warning for Punjab, Haryana and THESE states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has yet again predicted light to moderate rainfall in flood-hit Tamil Nadu. In its latest bulletin, the weather department sounded a rainfall alert over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

"Under the influence of strong Northeasterly winds, a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from December 30, 2023 to January 1, 2024," the latest bulletin reads.

Separately, it also said that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 27 and 28.

Southern districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari -- were battered by heavy rainfall, leading to inundation which damaged properties and led to loss of lives. Tenkasi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli share a border with Kerala.

About 31 people have lost their lives in the four districts in Tamil Nadu. The fresh prediction by IMD further poses a challenge in the state which has already been grappling with the flood situation over the last few days.

IMD weather update

The weather department has said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from December 29. Under the influence of its interaction with lower level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a wet spell over Northwest adjoining Central India during December 30 to January 2, 2024.

Furthermore, rain is also expected in Northeast India during next three days.

THESE states will see dense fog over the next few days

As per IMD, dense to very dense fog conditions is very likely to continue in morning hours in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh during December 25 to 27 and over Rajasthan and North Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

Dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in morning hours in isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh during December 25-27, Gangetic West Bengal on 25, Odisha on 25 and 26, Rajasthan on 26, Madhya Pradesh on 26 and 27, Punjab and Haryana on 28 and 29 and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur,

Mizoram and Tripura during 27-29 December.

