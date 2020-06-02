JAC 9th Board Result 2020: Jharkhand board may release results today on jac.jharkhand.gov.in; check details

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare Class 9 board exam results today, June 2, at the official website, keeping in mind the convenience of the students. Apart from the official website, candidates can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students will have to log in using their roll number. Earlier, the JAC result was to be declared in March but it got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Last year, the Class 9 result was declared on April 11.

Here are the steps to check your JAC Class 9th result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) website

Step 2: Click the link stating 'JAC 9th Result 2020 in News/ Announcement Section'

Step 3: Fill in all the required information

Step 4: Verify and submit the details on the website

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for future use

The JAC Class 9 Exams 2020 were held in January 2020. More than 4 lakh students appeared for this exam. According to a Dainik Jagran report, the JAC also plans to announce the Jharkhand 8th class result as well as JAC Class 11th Result 2020 by the next week.