'Jai Shri Ram': Indigo captain welcomes passengers on first flight to Ayodhya's new airport; watch video

The heart of Ayodhya throbbed with excitement as a new chapter unfolded in its history on Saturday with the grand inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IndiGo proudly orchestrated the city's first flight from Delhi to Ayodhya immediately following the inauguration.

Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, at the helm, beamed with pride as he welcomed passengers aboard, expressing his honour in steering this pivotal journey. "It's a matter of immense pride for me to command this significant flight for IndiGo. A momentous occasion for both the airline and us. We aspire for your safe and pleasant journey," Captain Shekhar articulated.

The resonating echo of "Jai Shri Ram" filled the air as Shekhar concluded his address, prompting a chorus of solidarity from fellow passengers.

According to an NDTV report, a celebratory fervour enveloped the departure as passengers indulged in cutting a ceremonial cake and carried saffron flags while boarding the plane.

Positioned 15 kilometres from the heart of Ayodhya, the phase 1 construction of the airport stands as a testament to progress, with an investment exceeding Rs 1,450 crore. In tandem with the airport inauguration, PM Modi also unveiled the newly revitalised Ayodhya railway station, augmenting the city's infrastructure.

Further enhancing connectivity, IndiGo announced on Tuesday direct flights from Mumbai to Ayodhya, set to commence operations from January 15.