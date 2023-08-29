‘Jailer’ team to remove scene with RCB jersey after Delhi High Court order

Delhi High Court on Monday directed the makers of Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’ to alter a scene in the movie which features the jersey of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The move came after the counsel of RCB approached the Delhi High Court as they noticed that there was a scene in the film where a murderer is wearing the team’s jersey.

In the scene, a contract killer, who is wearing the jersey of RCB is seen making a sexist comment to a woman. Pointing out to the particular scene RCS’s counsel said in the court that the makers did not get the permission of the team to use their jersey and that the scene can hurt their brand.

Later, the counsels of both parties told the court that they have decided to solve the matter outside court. Sun Pictures, the production house behind ‘Jailer’ have promised to alter the scene in the digital edition of the film. The makers assured the court that only the altered version of the film will be telecasted on television and OTT platforms.

The makers also informed the court that the film will be altered for cinema halls as well and they will do it by September 1.

“The Defendants as also all parties acting for or on their behalf including their distribution network shall be bound by the above terms and conditions. With effect from 1st September, 2023, in the theatrical depiction of the film Jailer the RCB team jersey shall stand edited/altered,” said the order of Delhi High Court, as reported by India Today.

“The Defendants shall ensure that after 1st September, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release thereof, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/telecasted,” the order further said.

Jailer Earnings

Superstar Rajinikanth’s comeback action-thriller ‘Jailer’ has turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office as it marches towards Rs 650 crore mark in the worldwide box office collection.

The action-thriller directed by Nelson Dilipkumar has seen humongous collections at the box office. The film minted Rs 450.80 crore in its first week on the global box office and Rs 124.18 crore in the second week.

In the five days of its third week the film has collected Rs 37.43 crore.

The total worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 612.41 crore and its marching forward to break the lifetime collection record of Bahubali’s first part which featured Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj in leading roles.