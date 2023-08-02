Jaipur train firing: RPF constable forced passenger to walk to pantry car at gunpoint before shooting him

Chilling details keep emerging from the shootout that happened in the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express train in the early hours of Monday; in the latest update of the horrific incident, Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh, who shot dead four people on the train made one of the victims walk two coaches away up to the pantry car at gunpoint before shooting him dead, said a Government Railway Police (GRP) official on Tuesday while talking about the investigation.

Chetan Singh, 33, is accused of using his automatic weapon on senior RPF colleague Tika Ram Meena and three other passengers on a moving train near Maharashtra’s Palghar railway station.

"RPF constable Chetan Singh forced Syed S, a passenger travelling in B2 coach of the train, to walk at gunpoint up to the pantry car where he shot him dead. They crossed coaches B2 and B1 before reaching the pantry car while other passengers watched," the official told the news agency PTI.

According to the police, Singh first shot senior colleague Meena mercilessly minutes after the train crossed Vaitarna station. After shooting Meena, he went ahead and killed a passenger travelling in the same compartment. He then went ahead and crossed four coaches and killed two more passengers.

Singh had allegedly shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and another passenger in the B5 coach, and one more passenger in the S6 coach, which is the 8th bogie from the B5 coach, an official said.

The GRP is collecting details of the passengers in at least five bogies who might have witnessed the killings as Singh strutted with the automatic weapon. Statements of at least a dozen passengers have been recorded so far, according to the official.

"Medical examination of the accused has been conducted, but his motive behind the killings is still unclear. We are collecting information about other passengers too," the official added.

The official further said that many passengers got off the train at Borivali station before it could reach its final destination of Mumbai Central on Monday morning.

"Taking this into account, we will try to record statements of maximum passengers, especially those who are prime witnesses," the official said.

The deceased passengers were identified as Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala (58), a resident of Nalasopara in Palghar, and Asgar Abbas Sheikh (48), a resident of Madhubani in Bihar. A GRP official on Tuesday said the third passenger killed by Singh is identified as Syed S (43).

Another senior official said GRP will scan the footage of CCTV cameras installed on the train as part of the investigation.

Members of a high-level committee set up to conduct a probe into the shooting incident have reached Mumbai, and they are expected to meet officials concerned, authorities said.

An official said that the Railway Board has set up a five-member committee to conduct a "comprehensive inquiry" into the train firing incident.

On Tuesday, a court remanded the accused constable in the custody of Government Railway Police till August 7.

(With PTI inputs)