Jaipur woman claims Uber driver attempted to snatch her phone, harass her; video goes viral

A Jaipur-based digital creator took to Instagram to share a shocking event she had to go through while she was travelling in an Uber to pick her daughter from school. She accused her Uber driver of trying to snatch her phone and harass her on her way.

The woman, named Manali Gupta, an influencer and a mother of two, narrated the entire incident through a video posted on her Instagram profile. "During my recent Uber ride to pick up my daughter from school, I was engaged in a phone call when the driver abruptly attempted to snatch my phone," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The woman further shared that her request to the driver to stop the car went unanswered. "Startled, I protested, and he responded with verbal abuse. Fearing for my safety, I urgently requested him to stop the car, but he ignored my pleas and sped up," the caption read.

She claimed that she moved to the other end of the seat and managed to exit the vehicle while it was still moving.

At the end of the caption, the woman urged Uber to take immediate action to ensure the safety of its users and prevent such incidents in the future. She also revealed the name of the driver as Shyam Sundar.

The video has now gone viral, with several responses from users. Some users also recollected their own experiences.

"@uber_india please take action, why you never take responsibility. Your drivers are hired without any background checks. We don’t feel safe enough," an Instagram user said.

"A similar incident happened with me recently. The driver started staring at me from rear view mirror and passed a comment that I am smelling good in a sexual way. I confronted him and he apologized but while getting down, he tried snatching my phone. I yelled at him and he reported me to Uber stating I misbehaved with him. I received a warning from Uber about my behaviour but there is no update from their side about my safety issue that I raised against the driver. Pathetic @uber_india," a user wrote.

A third added, "Uber SOS is a joke. I called their safety helpline and it was BUSY they didn’t even get back. What kind of safety service is this! @uber_india."

"Have you made a police complaint? That's the 1st step. The police will get the Uber to task. And if u really want to fight this one put a case on Uber company as u have all the details and proof," another stated.

Also Read: Mission Gaganyaan: Isro to start testing unmanned flight for its human spaceflight to space

Also Read: Hot stocks for next week: Sigachi, Delta Corp, TCS, Infosys, Tata Metaliks, HDFC Life & more

Also Read: Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, Mahindra Scorpio N to Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and more, check out the safest and least safe cars in India. Watch videos from Global NCAP tests