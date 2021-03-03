Jamsetji Tata birthday: Ratan Tata's pic with 'mentor' JRD Tata is the perfect throwback post

Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who has been heading the conglomerate for decades has shared an old picture with Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata, whom he calls his friend and mentor. Ratan Tata took to sharing the old picture, where the duo can be seen standing in front of a statue of Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Tata Group. The picture appears to be taken in front of Jamsetji Tata's statue in Jamshedpur. Tata shared the picture to mark the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Tata.

"My best wishes to all the Tata group companies, the employees & their families on the birth anniversary of our founder, Mr. Jamsetji Tata, who has inspired us with his kindness over the years. This founder's day has special emotions for me, reminding me of my mentor Mr. JRD Tata," he said sharing the old picture.

JRD Tata and Ratan Tata come from different branches of the Tata family. On the other hand, Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata.

JRD Tata had helmed the Tata Group for over half a century before passing on the baton to Ratan Tata. In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, Ratan Tata had said that when he was appointed as the head, there was criticism against the decision. There were other aspirants and contenders too who were vocal about their ambition to head the Tata Group.

He said that he refused to take JRD Tata's office. "I was lucky to have him there. He was my greatest mentor... He was like a father and a brother to me -- and not enough has been said about that," he said.

Meanwhile, Jamsetji Tata, who was born on March 3, founded the Tata Group. He started out as a merchant dealing in cotton and pig iron but he is known for his notable contribution of establishing the Tata Iron and Steel Works company in Jamshedpur. He is also fondly remembered as the 'Father of Indian Industry'. Jamsetji Tata died on May 19,1904 at the age of 65 years.

