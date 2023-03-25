Japanese woman creates 'RRR'-themed storybook for 7-year-old son, netizens react

The SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR continues to show its craze even after a year of its release. The popularity of the film has already reached peak heights by grabbing the international audience’s attention towards the Indian cinema by winning several awards and accolades.

Meanwhile, a Japanese woman has designed a book for her son which is based on the movie and it created a lot of buzz on the internet.

The video which depicts the film's characters as well as information written in Japanese to summarise the plot was shared on Instagram by a page called 'Roar by RRR'.

The mother apparently made the book as she thought that it would be impossible for her child to watch the three-hour-long movie with subtitles.

"Japanese Mother made an entire illustrated story book for RRR movie. She thought her 7 year old son would find hard to watch 3hr movie with subtitles My respect for the japanese. Even in fanism they show such a class. #RRRinJapan," reads the caption of the post.

The post garnered huge likes and comments. "My goodness, i am crying, thanks for loving this much this movie and our country," a user commented.

"So beautiful n lots of hard work n love for RRR is showing up," another user wrote.

A third person said, "this post is so heartouching and make us proud."

"Love illustrations," added a fourth user.

"Wooow this is so cute and beautiful...thank you mother," a user commented.

"I want this book," said a person.

RRR’s Naatu Naatu won the Oscars for Best Original Song earlier this month. It beat songs like This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Applause from Tell It like a Woman, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

