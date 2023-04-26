Jeff Bezos spotted wearing $12 shirt at Coachella; internet is amazed

Amazon founder and one of the world's wealthiest individuals was recently spotted wearing a blue button-down with a butterfly print on it while attending the music festival Coachella in California. Guess the price tag of the shirt? $12.

The videos shared on social media show the billionaire attending rapper Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance on Friday night. A short clip of 59 years old businessman dancing at the music festival, alongside girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, has gone viral on the internet.

Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and Jeff Bezos during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/OaX7ZjgkJz — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 22, 2023

Sanchez was seen all dolled up in a Coachella mood outfit; she was wearing a crop top and sequinned miniskirt, While Bezos wore a blue button-down with a butterfly print on it. He paired the shirt with jeans and sneakers to complete his look for the Coachella outing.

Netizens managed to dig into the details of Bezos's outfit, and when they found out that one of the pieces from his outfit costs as low as $12 on Amazon, they were shocked.

However, some internet users were convinced that the billionaire actually showed up in a $12 shirt. In contrast, others claimed that the products listed on Amazon were a replica of some expensive designer brand.

Absolutely love that Bezos went to Coachella and did the same thing I would do - wore a $15 Hawaiian shirt from Amazon.https://t.co/CcQIDK2uGV pic.twitter.com/x8zGzWs5S9 — Sheel Mohnot (@pitdesi) April 24, 2023

The couple was also seen hanging out with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

As per TMZ reports, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez showed up at Coachella’s VIP entrance on April 21 in a private SUV. The couple was led to the main stage via secret back route, where they then watched music sensation Bad Bunny headline the festival for the second weekend in a row.

The Colorado Desert's Coachella Valley hosts the annual Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Some of the biggest stars from across the globe perform at this festival.