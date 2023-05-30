Jeff Bezos to sign prenup agreement to protect his $138 billion fortune

Jeff Bezos, 59, is history's wealthiest groom-to-be with an estimated net worth of $138 billion. And now the world's third-richest man is preparing to protect his fortune as he gets ready to marry his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, who he recently got engaged with.

The 59-year-old billionaire proposed to Sanchez onboard his $500 million superyacht Koru as they sailed around the Mediterranean. The 53-year-old Sanchez also showed off her massive heart-shaped engagement ring, which reportedly has a 20-carat diamond studded on it.

While Bezos did not have a prenuptial agreement in place for his marriage to first wife MacKenzie Scott, costing him $38 billion when the couple divorced in 2019, both Bezos and Sanchez are looking to secure their assets through the prenuptial agreement.

The engagement has now given their lawyers a riveting task, reports Hello! Magazine.

“Following his divorce with Scott, which cost him $38 billion due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, Bezos is likely to opt for extensive legal measures to protect his $138 billion fortune,” the report noted.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez relationship

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez started dating each other in 2018. It is widely reported that the couple fell in love with each other while working on a project for Bezos’ space exploration company Blue Origin. The Amazon founder and former TV host made their relationship official in 2019, when Bezos’ divorce with his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalized. The couple has four children together.

Sanchez was the co-host of Good Day LA morning show from 2011-2017. She also featured in films like Flight Club, The Longest Yard and Ted 2. She launched Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company, in 2016.

Before her relationship with Bezos, Sanchez was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she had two kids Ella and Evan. She also has a 21-year-old son Nikko with ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez.

