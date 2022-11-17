JLR’s latest Range Rover, Range Rover Sport receive 5-star Euro NCAP ratings; check details

Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), on Thursday, announced that the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been awarded five-star safety ratings in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests.

The automaker, in a statement, said, “The luxury SUVs draw on more than 50 years of expertise in delivering exceptional breadth of all-terrain capability, refinement and safety.” It further stated that the new models are the latest in a long line of Range Rovers to gain a five-star rating under the stringent Euro NCAP safety protocols introduced in 2009, stretching back to the Evoque in 2011.

Thomas Mueller, Executive Director of Product Engineering at JLR, said, “These excellent Euro NCAP results are a direct result of the hard work and expertise that goes into designing, engineering and manufacturing vehicles that have combined safety, capability and luxury for more than five decades.”

The company also revealed that the new Range Rover scored 87 per cent for Child Occupant Protection and 72 per cent for Vulnerable Road Users. The Range Rover Sport, on the other hand, achieved an 85 per cent rating for Adult Occupant Protection. Both SUVs obtained 82 per cent for Safety Assist, with a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) available.

Both Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are based on a new Modular Longitudinal Architecture The new Range Rover, which is available with four, five and seven-seat configurations, is up to 50 per cent stiffer than its predecessor. The Range Rover Sport, on the other hand, is 35 per cent stiffer than before.

“Our strong, mixed metal MLA-Flex body architecture provides solid foundations for a suite of cutting-edge active safety systems that combined, work in harmony to protect occupants and other road users. These Range Rovers are a technological triumph,” added Mueller.

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport come equipped with loads of ADAS support features like - 3D Surround Camera and ClearSight Ground View, Driver Condition Response, Pre-emptive suspension, Adaptive Cruise Control and Steering Assist, and Park Assist.

JLR also claims that the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, alongside the active safety systems, also make use of technologies to improve driver alertness and reduce the potential for distraction.