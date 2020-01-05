JNU violence Live: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh under observation at AIIMS after head injury

JNU violence: A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said. According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

The JNUSU claimed that "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods and hammers". "They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up," the JNUSU claimed.

Members of the Left-backed student outfits alleged that outsiders were allowed to enter the campus and they barged into hostels, including girls' hostels.

But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that its members were brutally attacked by students affiliated to Left student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF.

"Around 25 students have been seriously injured in the attack and there is no information about whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalised by the Leftist goons," the ABVP said.

11:42 PM: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray condemns violence against JNU students.

The violence and brutality faced by students, while protesting, is worrisome. Be it Jamia, be it JNU. Students mustnt face brutal force!

Let them be!

These goons must face action. They must be brought to time bound and swift justice. Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 5, 2020

11:40 PM: Students of Aligarh Muslim University protest violence against JNU students.

11:32 PM: I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

JNU students and professors were subjected to a cowardly but planned attack. I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence. Use of violent means to suppress democratic values and thought will never succeed. Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) January 5, 2020

11:26 PM: "Violators of university rules who are trying to disrupt peaceful academic atmosphere of campus will not be spared," says JNU administration. "A police complaint is being filed to bring culprits to book."

11:05 PM: "Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons... One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," says Priyanka Gandhi.

There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020

10:52 PM: This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint, tweets BJP after JNU violence.

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

10:47 PM: A shame on our democracy, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

We strongly condemn brutality unleashed agst students/teachers in JNU. No words enough to describe such heinous acts. A shame on our democracy. Trinamool delegation led by Dinesh Trivedi (SajdaAhmed, ManasBhunia, VivekGupta) headed to DEL to show solidarity with #ShaheenBagh #JNU Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 5, 2020

10:43 PM: HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal condemns JNU violence.

10:41 PM: "This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated," says HRD Ministry on JNU violence.

It has come to Ministry's notice that a group of masked people entered the JNU campus today, threw stones, damaged property and attacked students. This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated. Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) January 5, 2020

Police has been called by JNU administration to maintain law and order situation in JNU. Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) January 5, 2020

10:39 PM: Condemn the violence equivocally, says Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university. Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 5, 2020

10:36 PM: Congress leader P Chidambaram condemns violence in JNU as "shocking and horrifying".

What we are seeing on

Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and

attack students.



What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner? P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020

If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government.



This is beyond belief. P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020

10:33 PM: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre where 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (#JNU) have been admitted following violence at university pic.twitter.com/Kw8t7gFyxU ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

10:31 PM: Today evening, a fight occurred between two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged, says DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya.

DCP Southwest Devender Arya: At present, no violence is reported from any part of the campus. Today evening, a fight occurred b/w two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged. JNU Administration requested police to enter University to restore peace https://t.co/6JItAs5k2h ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

10:26 PM: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has got lacerations on forehead and is undergoing medical examination.

AIIMS Trauma Centre official: Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh has got lacerations on forehead and is undergoing investigations https://t.co/RHjQxI3OKQ ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

10:22 PM: "Horrifying images from JNU - the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman. "I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students."

Horrifying images from JNU the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 5, 2020

10:16 PM: The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking, says Rahul Gandhi.

The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking.



The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Todays violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear.



#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/kruTzbxJFJ Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 5, 2020

10:10 PM: Situation inside campus is normal, says DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya on attack on students at JNU, Delhi: The situation inside the campus is normal. Extensive flag march conducted by police. All hostel areas have been secured. Police deployment has been done at strategic points. #JNU pic.twitter.com/PokOxoWeYF ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

10:02 PM: Police forces inside JNU.

Police inside Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/bHDuSojedS ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

9:58 PM: Home Minister Amit Shah talks to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock on situation in JNU.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Honble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible. , HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 5, 2020

9:48 PM: 18 people from JNU have reached AIIMS, Delhi with bleeding in head and other injuries.

AIIMS Trauma Centre official: 18 people from Jawaharlal Nehru University (#JNU) have come to AIIMS Trauma Centre with complaints of bleeding in head, abrasions among others. Investigations are underway #Delhi https://t.co/FJQtQuQ1eo pic.twitter.com/BMhz09lXpl ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

9:28 PM: Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU main gate

#WATCH Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. #JNU pic.twitter.com/L9kB9W1IoR ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

9:18 PM: Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, condemns violence in JNU.

9:00 PM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal talks to LG Anil Baijal about violence at JNU.

Spoke to Honble LG and urged him to direct police to restore order. He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps https://t.co/gpRGCCbwGF Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

8:30 PM: Police deployed in numbers outside JNU main gate.

Delhi: Heavy police presence at the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University, following violence in the campus. https://t.co/RHjQxI3OKQ pic.twitter.com/cmrPLG5pT9 ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

8:25 PM: I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU, tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.