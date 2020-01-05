scorecardresearch
JNU violence Live: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh under observation at AIIMS after head injury

JNU News: Home Minister Amit Shah has talked to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock on situation in JNU. An enquiry into the matter has been ordered

JNU violence: A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on Sunday, sources said. According to the sources, the clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers' Association. The students' union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone pelting by ABVP members.

The JNUSU claimed that "ABVP members wearing masks were moving around on the campus with lathis, rods and hammers". "They are pelting bricks...getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up," the JNUSU claimed.

Members of the Left-backed student outfits alleged that outsiders were allowed to enter the campus and they barged into hostels, including girls' hostels.

But the RSS-backed students' organisation alleged that its members were brutally attacked by Left-affiliated student outfits and 25 of them were injured. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that its members were brutally attacked by students affiliated to Left student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF.

"Around 25 students have been seriously injured in the attack and there is no information about whereabouts of 11 students. Many ABVP members are being attacked in hostels and the hostels are being vandalised by the Leftist goons," the ABVP said.

Follow Live updates on JNU violence on BusinessToday.In:

11:42 PM: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray condemns violence against JNU students.

11:40 PM: Students of Aligarh Muslim University protest violence against JNU students.

11:32 PM: I strongly condemn this undemocratic act of vandalism and violence, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

11:26 PM: "Violators of university rules who are trying to disrupt peaceful academic atmosphere of campus will not be spared," says JNU administration. "A police complaint is being filed to bring culprits to book."

11:05 PM: "Wounded students at AIIMS trauma centre told me that goons entered the campus and attacked them with sticks and other weapons... One student said the police kicked him several times on his head," says Priyanka Gandhi.

10:52 PM: This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint, tweets BJP after JNU violence.

10:47 PM: A shame on our democracy, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

10:43 PM: HRD Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal condemns JNU violence.

10:41 PM: "This is very unfortunate and highly condemnable, such acts of violence and anarchy will not be tolerated," says HRD Ministry on JNU violence.

10:39 PM: Condemn the violence equivocally, says Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

10:36 PM: Congress leader P Chidambaram condemns violence in JNU as "shocking and horrifying".

10:33 PM: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi arrives at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

10:31 PM: Today evening, a fight occurred between two groups in which few students were injured and property was damaged, says DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya.

10:26 PM: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh has got lacerations on forehead and is undergoing medical examination.

10:22 PM: "Horrifying images from JNU - the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman. "I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students."

10:16 PM: The brutal attack on JNU students & teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured,  is shocking, says Rahul Gandhi.

10:10 PM: Situation inside campus is normal, says DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya.

10:02 PM: Police forces inside JNU.

9:58 PM: Home Minister Amit Shah talks to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take stock on situation in JNU.

9:48 PM: 18 people from JNU have reached AIIMS, Delhi with bleeding in head and other injuries.

9:28 PM: Yogendra Yadav manhandled outside JNU main gate

9:18 PM: Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, condemns violence in JNU.

9:00 PM: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal talks to LG Anil Baijal about violence at JNU.

8:30 PM: Police deployed in numbers outside JNU main gate.

8:25 PM: I am so shocked to know abt the violence at JNU, tweets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

