scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

JNUEE Result 2019: JNU announces entrance results for MA, MSc, MCA, BA courses; check marks on jnu.ac.in

JNUEE Result 2019: To check marks for JNUEE MA/Msc/MCA result 2019 and JNUEE BA result 2019, candidates need to log on to Jawaharlal Nehru University's official website -- jnu.ac.in

JNUEE Result 2019: The university had conducted the online entrance exam for these courses between May 27 and May 30. JNUEE Result 2019: The university had conducted the online entrance exam for these courses between May 27 and May 30.

JNUEE Result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University declared the entrance test results for JNUEE Result 2019 courses including MA, Msc, MCA and BA on June 27. To check marks for JNUEE MA/Msc/MCA result 2019 and JNUEE BA result 2019, candidates need to log on to Jawaharlal Nehru University's official website -- jnu.ac.in. The university had conducted the online entrance exam for these courses between May 27 and May 30, following which the answer key was released on June 8.

JNUEE Result 2019: Here's how you can check JNUEE BA/MA/Msc/MCA results

  • Log on to JNU's official site jnu.ac.in
  • Click on the JNU entrance examination results link
  • Enter details like JNUEE application number, password and captcha code
  • Download and take a print out

The university had declared results for MPhil and PhD written exam on June 24. Jawaharlal Nehru University is the foremost university in India, and a world-renowned centre for teaching and research. The university has been ranked number one in India by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos