Cheers My Lady! Johnnie Walker's new logo has a striding woman

The makers of the Johnnie Walker have redesigned their iconic logo, outlining the frame of a lady instead of a man, for a limited edition of the world's best selling scotch the Black Label. And, they are calling it 'Jane Walker'.



The logo, which has a woman striding around, is supposed to mark the Women's History Month in the US and International Women's Day. Jane Walker will appear on 250,000 bottles in the US, initially.



Traditionally, a top-hatted man striding ahead has been the logo since 1820. The 'Keep Walking' campaign (the present logo) was launched in 1999. The Jane Walker launch is the latest addition to the brand with a focus on broader audience and advertisements highlighting consumers worldwide.



"Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women. It's a really exciting opportunity to invite women into the brand," Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker told Bloomberg.



She added: "We really see Jane as the first female iteration of our striding-man icon and we see them really walking together going."



According to the Scotch Whisky Association, 39 bottles of scotch were shipped each second in 2017, making it the fifth most popular alcoholic beverage worldwide.



Diageo Plc, the world's largest spirits company, which owns Johnnie Walker Black Label Scotch plans to contribute $1 from the sale of each bottle of scotch to organisations working for women's causes.