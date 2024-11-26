'Just caught my maid on camera. She was slouching...': Indian woman's rant about maid relaxing on sofa in Dubai goes viral. Netizens say, 'why can't she sit?'

An Indian woman living in Dubai, Anamika Rana, has sparked criticism online after expressing frustration over her maid's behavior during work hours.

In an Instagram video, Rana shared her concerns and asked followers for advice on setting boundaries with her maid.

"I just caught my maid on camera. She was slouching on the sofa and using her phone," Rana said in the clip, which quickly gained attention on social media.

She added, “I know a lot of you might think, ‘So what is the big deal?' See, I am a millennial, and perhaps my maid is a Gen Z, and we both are from different generations. Also, I am not very pro at maid handling.”

Rana explained that the maid was a "fairly new hire," and she was uncertain about how to set boundaries regarding her behavior.

Rana admitted she was unsure how to respond, noting, “I'm not sure how to react because she's good at her work. I don't want to mess this up.” Seeking advice, she asked her followers if she was “overreacting” and whether she should “politely tell her not to sit on the sofa.” She concluded the post by asking, “How would you react?”

The video quickly went viral, sparking a debate among users.

One user commented, “If you have so much issue with her being not ‘clean' enough to sit on the sofa or bed, how are you okay with her doing your chores?”

Another noted, “Sofa is ok because that's where people sit (otherwise where's she gonna sit) but the bed isn't ok.”

A user pointed out, “Got nothing to do with being a millennial and Gen Z......it's just you overreacting wanting to preserve the old ways of thinking.....girl this person is cleaning and maintaining your home.....let her sit for a while. It's not that deep.”

Someone simply asked, “Why can't she sit on the sofa?”