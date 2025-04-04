‘Just dead, trying to get a job’: Bengaluru man posts his own obit on LinkedIn after being unemployed for 3 years

An emotional LinkedIn post from a Bengaluru-based jobseeker has triggered a wave of support online after he opened up about nearly three years of unemployment, isolation, and emotional burnout.

What caught immediate attention was a photo of the man, Prashanth Haridas, with the word “RIP” scrawled across it—a startling image that accompanied his heartfelt note about feeling invisible in the job market.

“Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me,” Haridas wrote, sharing how repeated efforts, grooming expenses for interviews, and strong recommendations still left him without employment or hope.

In his post, Haridas also offered apologies to people he felt he had let down, including someone named Chandini. He reflected on his struggles to rebuild his life and relationships, underscoring the mental toll that prolonged unemployment has taken on him.

But amid the despair, he made one thing explicitly clear: he had no plans to end his life. “P.S.: I'm not gonna kill myself,” he wrote. “Just dead, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to 3 years and being isolated is very hard.”

The post quickly gained traction, not just for its stark honesty, but also for how many related to it.

LinkedIn users responded with an outpouring of concern and offers to help. “Hey Prashanth, let’s get in touch. Times can be tough and lonely. Nevertheless, do let me know how I can be of help,” one user wrote.

Another added, “I hear you, and I can only imagine how tough this journey has been. The job search can be incredibly isolating, but please know that your efforts are not in vain. Your persistence and resilience will pay off, and the right opportunity will come your way. If there’s anything I can do to support you…whether it’s reviewing your resume, sharing job leads, or just listening…Please feel free to reach out. You are not alone in this...”

One user noted the irony of the situation: “His only post where he received the most reaction and impression… sadly, this is the reality.”