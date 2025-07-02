Business Today
News
latest
trends
‘Just give some extra money’: Redditors on viral video of ‘wellness dance’ for employees inside office

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 2, 2025 12:25 PM IST
‘Just give some extra money’: Redditors on viral video of ‘wellness dance’ for employees inside officeRedditors found the video to be cringey to say the least

A video featuring a bunch of employees at a modern office dancing to the popular song Janu Meri Jaan from the 1980s movie Shaan has gone viral on social media. Even though the exact company or location is not specified in the available information, the text in the video read, "Swarg Lok". 

While sharing the video on Reddit, the user wrote: "I absolutely hate corporate employee wellness bull**** like this. Just give me some extra money and an extra leave to destress. Thanks." 

Soon after this video went viral, users were quick to share their takes. Redditors found the video to be cringey and said that they would rather want to be paid well than indulge in this stuff. 

I absolutely hate corporate employee wellness bullshit like this. Just give me some extra money and an extra leave to destress. Thanks
by inIndianWorkplace

"WFH on such days," a Redditor said. "Another reason to not join corporate," a second Redditor commented.

"Just give us the goddamn money that we deserve. Money will save us in this economy not twerking with snake like colleagues!" a third user noted. 

"Introvert's worst nightmare," a user commented. "HR should be the first department to be handed over to AI," yet another user commented. 

"I'm that formally dressed fat guy thinking, 'Isi ke liye ajj mujhe office bulaya tha'," a user joked. 

"Would rather be fired than indulge in cringe ass shit like this," a user wrote. 

A user even said that the event appeared to be staged given the number of people vs the number of computer stations. 

"Looking at the number of people vs the number of computer stations I would wager this is entirely staged, extras brought in to play 'employees' so this business can try to drum up clients," the user wrote on Reddit. 

Business Today could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Published on: Jul 2, 2025 12:25 PM IST
