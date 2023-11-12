'Just looking like a wow': Himanta Biswa Sarma joins internet trend in describing photos of Assam bridge

Embracing the social media phenomenon, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the trend on Sunday by sharing an image of the scenic Kolia Bhomora Setu, a bridge over the Brahmaputra, with the Himalayas as a breathtaking backdrop. Sarma expressed his awe, describing the view as "just looking like a wow."

"So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW," Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another capture 👇



"So beautiful, So Elegant, Just Looking Like a WOW!" pic.twitter.com/XyzLEYJ1XW — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 12, 2023

Situated in Tezpur town within Sonitpur district, the Kolia Bhomora Setu became the focal point of Sarma's admiration. In a subsequent post, the Chief Minister attributed the crystal-clear visibility of the majestic mountain range to a pollution-free environment.

"Majestic view! On a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu, Tezpur, the mighty Himalayas are visible. Thanks to a low AQI and a pollution-free environment, this clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, showcases the splendour of the mountain range near the Arunachal-Tibet border," Sarma elaborated in his post.

The seemingly commonplace phrase, "so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," gained popularity after a viral video featured a woman using it repeatedly to promote clothing on social media. Notably, celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, and Ishan Kishan have since adopted the phrase in their own social media posts.

