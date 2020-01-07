scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

'Justice finally served': How India reacted to death warrant against rapists in Nirbhaya case

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother praised the verdict and said, "My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system."

The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta

A Delhi court issued death warrant to all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case on Tuesday. These convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by Delhi court's Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so."

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother praised the verdict and said, "My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system."

Her father Badrinath Singh also expressed his happiness and added, "I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "It will be a big lesson for all. Whoever abuses women will get a lesson from this. Nirbhaya's parents and all of us were waiting for this news. Justice has finally been served."

Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of the national capital, praised the efforts of Nirbhaya's parents and said, "The people of the country had been earnestly waiting for this verdict. The entire nation had been shocked by Nirbhaya's rape. This is a victory of justice. I used to remain in touch with Nirbhaya's lawyers. Glad that the hard work and dedication of her parents and many activists have finally paid off."

Here are the social media reactions on 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape verdict:

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

__________________________________

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos