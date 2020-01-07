'Justice finally served': How India reacted to death warrant against rapists in Nirbhaya case

A Delhi court issued death warrant to all four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case on Tuesday. These convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail. The order was pronounced by Delhi court's Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora. The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.

While urging the court to issue the death warrants, the prosecution said, "In between issuance and execution of death warrants of the convicts want to file curative petitions they can do so."

Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother praised the verdict and said, "My daughter has got justice. Execution of the four convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system."

Her father Badrinath Singh also expressed his happiness and added, "I am happy with the court's decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "It will be a big lesson for all. Whoever abuses women will get a lesson from this. Nirbhaya's parents and all of us were waiting for this news. Justice has finally been served."

Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM of the national capital, praised the efforts of Nirbhaya's parents and said, "The people of the country had been earnestly waiting for this verdict. The entire nation had been shocked by Nirbhaya's rape. This is a victory of justice. I used to remain in touch with Nirbhaya's lawyers. Glad that the hard work and dedication of her parents and many activists have finally paid off."

Here are the social media reactions on 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape verdict:

2012 Delhi #Nirbhaya case convicts, All 4 given Death warrant and will be hanged on 22nd Jan , Finally the Justice has been done. #nirbhayaverdict pic.twitter.com/BksoI09nZq - Satish Poonia (@SatishPooniaBJP) January 7, 2020

BREAKING : Death warrant issued . Jan 22 at 7AM. Kudos to Judiciary for restoring our faith and delivering justice to the soul of #Nirbhaya who represents the soul of every Indian girl. She is not here to see this day but it is a day every woman of India was waiting to see. pic.twitter.com/WHKq9TMoQj - Yogita Bhayana (@yogitabhayana) January 7, 2020

As an Indian, I feel relieved that FINALLY justice will be delivered in #Nirbhaya case Her family can take a sigh of relief after 7 years of judicial process I feel humbled to be part of organisation like @ABVPVoice which stood for the cause of justice - Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) January 7, 2020

Justice finally. Feeling SAD because Our judicial system took 7 years to announce Death penalty which should have been done in 7 days!#Nirbhaya #deathforrepists pic.twitter.com/rashF88MoH - Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 7, 2020

Justice is served! A death warrant for the 4 convicts in the #Nirbhaya case sends across a powerful message. An empowering moment for the women of India!#NirbhayaCase - Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) January 7, 2020

Finally India's daughter gets JUSTICE. Death warrant issued in #Nirbhaya Gangrape & murder case All four to be hanged on Jan 22 at 7am. - Maheish Girri (@MaheishGirri) January 7, 2020

